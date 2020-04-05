Sean Patrick Eherenman born to Jack and Peggy (Prindle) Eherenman on February 6, 1985, in Waterloo and died at UIHC on April 1, 2020, after a long struggle with aspiration pneumonia.
Sean used AFO leg braces and his wheelchair to get around and had many surgeries throughout his life. But with help from others, it didn’t limit him in many ways. He was on Waterloo West track team in wheelchair track and field events, went to state four straight years, set the state shot put record as a junior earning championship status a few times, set West’s track and field records, and earned a place on West High’s Wall of Fame right along with Dan Gable and other champions at West High. He attended an annual Christian Wheelchair Sports Camp and played for the Iowa Chairiots wheelchair basketball team for several years.
His dad was his assistant track coach and Sean inspired him to start an adapted sports camp at the University of Northern Iowa in 2006, now SportAbility of Iowa Adapted Sports Camp. Sean volunteered by helping and fundraising to benefit The Iowa Chairiots, SportAbility, and some others for schools and nonprofit organizations.
Sean received a Black Hawk County Mayors’ Top Teen Volunteer Award in 2002. His current employer was Menard’s in Cedar Falls where he drove a floor scrubbing machine. He loved his job and kidding around with his supervisors and co-workers. Menard’s went above and beyond to hold his job throughout many surgeries and recovery times and he badly wanted to return to work.
He loved to watch sports of all kinds and didn’t take it well when his team lost! He loved dogs and other animals and they instantly befriended him. He collected some watches, rings, knives with unique handles, and other treasures he found. Sean was a great uncle to his niece, Gabby, and nephew, Aiden, who lived next door and he saw frequently.
This guy was a CHARACTER! He loved pulling people’s legs with his crazy stories, jokes and “Seanisms” as we call them. He had a way of getting you into a good mood and would offer his sometimes off-the wall “counsel,” with a big grin and a twinkle in his eyes. He enjoyed and valued the Mass and the friends he made at church and events they held. He fought hard through his many surgeries and didn’t complain. He fought his hardest at this last one. He will be sorely missed by many.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents William Eherenman, Lola Tucker, and Lauralee Rockwell; maternal grandparents Marge and Charles “Max” Prindle and uncles James Eherenman, Joe Prindle and Tim Prindle.
He is survived by his parents, brothers Brandon (Heather) Eherenman and their children Leah and Noah from St. Louis, MO, Ryan Eherenman and Michael Corey Eherenman and his children Aiden and Gabriella from Waterloo, half-brother John (Kristen) Kuhlow and their children Millie and Sydney from Rogers, AR, aunt Miriam (Charles) Huilman, and uncles Rick Prindle, Dennis (Soncia) Prindle, John (Karen) Eherenman, Roy (Sasha) Beutler and James (Sheryl) Beutler.
A funeral Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held when we all are no longer “sheltered at home” (a few months?) because Sean would want his friends and family to be there. It will be announced in the Waterloo Courier and on Jack’s Facebook beforehand.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Please refer to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street in Waterloo (234-6274) at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
