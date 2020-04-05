Sean Patrick Eherenman

He loved to watch sports of all kinds and didn’t take it well when his team lost! He loved dogs and other animals and they instantly befriended him. He collected some watches, rings, knives with unique handles, and other treasures he found. Sean was a great uncle to his niece, Gabby, and nephew, Aiden, who lived next door and he saw frequently.

This guy was a CHARACTER! He loved pulling people’s legs with his crazy stories, jokes and “Seanisms” as we call them. He had a way of getting you into a good mood and would offer his sometimes off-the wall “counsel,” with a big grin and a twinkle in his eyes. He enjoyed and valued the Mass and the friends he made at church and events they held. He fought hard through his many surgeries and didn’t complain. He fought his hardest at this last one. He will be sorely missed by many.

He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents William Eherenman, Lola Tucker, and Lauralee Rockwell; maternal grandparents Marge and Charles “Max” Prindle and uncles James Eherenman, Joe Prindle and Tim Prindle.