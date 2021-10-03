 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sean Gerdes

  • 0
Sean Gerdes

September 13, 1973-September 30, 2021

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, October 4, at the Third Church in Pella. Visitation 3:00—5:00 pm, Sunday, October 3, at the Third Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survived by fiancée Lori Proctor, daughter Brandee, son Isaac, step-children: Logan and Katie; father Stanley (Kathleen) Gerdes; brother Matthew (Elke) Gerdes; sister Stephanie (Jon) Hietbrink, and step siblings: Amanda (Aaron) Middendorf, Nate Hartsell, and John Bossert.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News