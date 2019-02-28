Scott Schauls

Scott Kevin Schauls was born to Mark and Berdell (Akkerman) Schauls on July 2, 1985 in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2004 and attended UNI and Hawkeye Community College.
He worked locally at McDonald’s and after moving to Slidell, LA in June, 2010, he worked at STARC of St. Tammany Parish with developmentally disabled adults, as well as Rouse’s Market in Mandeville, LA. Scott started his own business, Slidell Railroad Company LLC, but had to give up his dream when the tumor returned in 2016.
He married Sandy Billiot in February, 2011, in Slidell.
Shortly after Scott’s 10th birthday he became ill with a pilocytic astrocytoma brain stem tumor. Over the next 23 years he endured four surgeries in the brain stem, as well as many rounds of radiation and different types of chemotherapy—all at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Through it all, he maintained a positive and upbeat attitude. He lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, February 23rd. He was 33 years old. Scott donated his brain and spine to the University of Iowa for brain tumor research.
Scott loved trains, football (especially the Carolina Panthers whom he began following the fall he became ill in 1995), tracking the stock market, living in Louisiana, and his beloved Dachshund, Jordi.
Scott is survived by his wife, parents, brother Kyle (Jessica) Schauls, nephew Casey Schauls, his grandmothers Dorothy Akkerman and Delores Schauls; his uncles Dale (Denise) Akkerman and Mike Schauls, and aunts Marjean (Bob) Taylor, Maureen (Greg) Bazan, and Madonna (Joe) Morrison, as well as numerous cousins and second cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John & Elva Akkerman and his paternal grandfather, Norman Schauls.
Visitation for Scott will be held at the Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway in Waterloo on Saturday, March 2nd, from 3—5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the UI Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550 or made online at www.givetoiowa.org/cancer to support the Brain Tumor Research Fund. On the memo line please note Scott Schauls.
Credit card gifts are accepted by calling Toll Free 800-648-6973, Ext. 895.
Shortly after Scott died, his family heard train whistles off in the distance. They took it as a sign that he was where he wanted to be . . . Rest in peace, sweet boy . . .
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.