October 22, 2022
Scott Richard Visker, 65, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 22 at his home in Lake Wales, FL. He is survived by his wife Shanda Hagen Visker; daughter Jaime Visker Gibbons (Tristan); son Jesse Marzen (Kari); 4 grandchildren; sister Virginia Visker; and brothers Mel and Kevin Hitsman. Two celebrations of life will be held—one in Lake Wales, FL and one in New Hampton, IA. The family asks that you visit Scott’s memorial site for details: www.everloved.com/life-of/scott-visker
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.