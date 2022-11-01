 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott Richard Visker

October 22, 2022

Scott Richard Visker, 65, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 22 at his home in Lake Wales, FL. He is survived by his wife Shanda Hagen Visker; daughter Jaime Visker Gibbons (Tristan); son Jesse Marzen (Kari); 4 grandchildren; sister Virginia Visker; and brothers Mel and Kevin Hitsman. Two celebrations of life will be held—one in Lake Wales, FL and one in New Hampton, IA. The family asks that you visit Scott’s memorial site for details: www.everloved.com/life-of/scott-visker

