Scott R. Moses

Scott Moses

(1962-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Scott Roy Moses, 57, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, July 21, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

He was born in Cedar Falls on June 7, 1962, son of Roy and Shirley (Bolt) Moses. He married Lori Blackburn on May 14, 1983, in Cedar Falls, and they were married for more than 24 years.

He was a welder at Kay Industries of Janesville.

Survived by: his mother of Cedar Falls; his son, Garrett Moses of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Lindsay (Bryan Burman) Moses of Waverly; his sister, Carla Kisner of Cedar Falls; his grandchildren, Daxton, Layton, Gabby, Natalie and Aspen; his niece and nephew, Kailey and Kade; and his significant other, Julie Eastman, her daughter, Ali (Dragon) and her grandson, Dragon Lee Jr.

Preceded in death by: his father.

Family directed Celebration of Life: Sunday, July 28, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Scott R. Moses
