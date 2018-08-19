DYSART — Scott Robert Elliott, 43, of Summerville, S.C., died Saturday, Aug. 4, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1975, in Waterloo, son of Robert and Angela Elliott.
Scott graduated from Union Community Schools in La Porte City in 1993. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1993 to 2010 as an aviation electronic technician second class petty officer. During his military career, he was based in Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington. Scott was a veteran of the Gulf War, serving several tours of duty overseas aboard naval ships and aircraft. After leaving the military, Scott worked for the Boeing Corp. in both Seattle and North Charleston, S.C. He also attended Skagitt Community College in Oak Harbor, Wash., taking courses in fire science and EMT studies. He served on the North Whidbey Volunteer Fire and Rescue for several years.
Survived by: his son, Stetson Elliott of Summerville; his father and stepmother, Robert and Vada Elliott of Dysart; his mother, Angela Elliott of Oelwein; a sister, Shanna (Will) Hartke of Fairbank; and a brother, Spencer Elliott (Shanna) of Johnston.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Dean and Dorothy Elliott of Dysart and Mary Ellen Walton of Tipton.
Services: Scott’s cremains will return to Iowa, and a service in Dysart will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made to the family for his son.
In Summerville, Scott was a member of a motor cycle club and enjoyed riding his Harley with his friends. Above all, he loved spending time with his son and his dogs.
