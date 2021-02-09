 Skip to main content
Scott M. Powell
October 10, 1964-February 5, 2021

Scott M. Powell, 56, of La Porte City, died Fri., Feb. 5, 2021 at the Universit y of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from complications of Covid-19. He was born Oct. 10, 1964 in Waterloo, son of James “Jim” Powell & Kathy (Haddeman) Gendreau. Scott graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School in 1983. He received his electrical engineering degree from Hawkeye Tech. He received his BS in aviation from Thomas Edison State University while serving in the Army. He went on to receive an MBA degree from St. Ambrose University. Scott married Kristina Christian on Aug. 4, 1990 in Dysart. He was a helicopter pilot in the US Army from 1988 until retiring from the National Guard in 2009. He served two tours in Korea and in various other locations over the years. He had worked at Kraft Foods in Wisconsin and then moved to La Porte City when he started working as maintenance supervisor at John Deere until retiring in Nov. of 2020. Scott was a disciple of Christ and guided his family through strong faith. Survived by his wife, Kris Powell of La Porte City; 3 children, Kylie (Will) Crees, Wes Powell, & Courtney Powell all of La Porte City; mother, Kathy (Bob) Gendreau of Lexington, KY; 2 brothers, Steven Powell of Lexington, KY & Michael Powell of Cedar Falls; & 3 step-siblings. Preceded in death by his father, James “Jim” Powell & step-sister, Debbie Schaefer.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thurs., Feb. 11, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Services: 10:30 am on Fri., Feb. 12 at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City; limited seating will be available due to Covid restrictions. A recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Burial: West View Cemetery in La Porte City. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at 1:00 pm on Fri, Feb. 12 at the La Porte City Country Club. Memorials may be directed to the family; a memorial fund is being established in Scott’s name to help families impacted by Covid. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com

