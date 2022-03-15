January 2, 1955-March 8, 2022

WATERLOO-Scott M. Harvey, 67, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 8, peacefully at his home.

He was born January 2, 1955 in Santa Monica, California, to Earle and Bernita (Cornell) Harvey. His early years were growing up in California until moving to Wyoming, where he graduated from Riverton High School, Riverton, Wyoming. His undergraduate was at the University of LaCrosse, where he eventually met his wife, Sherry. They were married May 27, 1984 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska, Wisconsin, where his father Co-officiated the wedding.

Scott’s career took him to Hawkeye Community College as an instructor of Horticulture for 31 years which included the role as President of the Faculty Union. Following his retirement in July of 2016, he spent a month in China teaching young students. Most recently he joined his son in restoring a Pete Dyegolf course in Culver, Indiana, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

He loved digging in the dirt, walking, and playing golf. When the sun was out, he was the first man shirtless to soak up the rays. Family events would find him playing Pinochle, watching sports with a beer in hand. Traveling was a big part of his family and career. Some of his favorite trips were to California, Colorado and Wisconsin with his family, and later to California with his granddaughter Anna. One of his last memorable trips was to Branson with his wife and in-laws.

Survivors include: his wife; his children, Sara and Megan, both of St. Paul, Minnesota and Aaron of Culver, Indiana; his favorite granddaughter, Anna of St. Paul, Minnesota; his sisters, Beth Downie of Bakersfield, California, Nancy Proctor of Brighton, Colorado, Susan (Roger) Dowden of Loveland, Colorado, Robin (Ben)Miller of Denver, Colorado; his brother, Mark (Valerie) Harvey of Cody, Wyoming; his mother-in-law, Virginia (Emil) Hanson of Onalaska, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Melvin) Schmitz of Cashton, Wisconsin, Sheila (Bryan) Jostad of Holmen, Wisconsin; his brother-in-law, Steve (Jenny) Anderson of Holmen, Wisconsin; step-siblings-in-law Rick Hanson of Tomah, Wisconsin, Melodee (Dan) Krogman of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Sandi (Daryl) Foster of Sparta, Wisconsin, Dawn (David Boyum) Hanson of Tomah, Wisconsin and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; and his father-in-law, Hayward Anderson. His brothers-in-law Robert Downie and David Proctor.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The inurnment will take place on a later date in the Onalaska Cemetery, Onalaska, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to the Hawkeye Community College Foundation.

