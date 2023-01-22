 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott Eugene Voshell

Scott Eugene Voshell

June 11, 1959-January 19, 2023

Scott Eugene Voshell was born June 11, 1959, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Mildred (Fox) Voshell. He was united in marriage to Lou Ann Eighmey on September 2, 1986, in Rapid City, South Dakota; she preceded him in death on February 7, 2022.

Scott was a meat cutter and retired from Hometown Foods in Waterloo. He enjoyed magic tricks, music, movies and camping.

Scott passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lou Ann; and two brothers, Rick Voshell and Randy Voshell. Scott is survived by his daughter, Sara, and her husband, Chad Ramer of La Porte City, Iowa; three grandchildren, Cayden, James and Kyrie Ramer and a sister, Kris Voshell of Lakewood, Colorado.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com

