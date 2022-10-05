July 21, 1954-September 30, 2022

WATER:PP-Scott Douglas Sergeant, 68, of Waterloo passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Scott was born on July 21, 1954 in Waterloo the son of Douglas and Rosemary (Nellis) Sergeant. He graduated from Orange High School in 1972 and Iowa State University in 1976. Scott married Anne Schaefer in Jesup on October 4, 1986. Scott was a Sports Writer for the Waterloo Courier and The Times Republican in Marshalltown. He worked for Guildner’s Men’s Store as well as Lennox Heating & Cooling in Marshalltown and Dallas, Texas. He decided to come back to Iowa and worked at John Deere, Control-O-Fax and VGM. He was the editor of both the Connecting Link and the Chip Shot magazines. He taught adult education classes at Hawkeye Community College. His volunteer efforts included: Waterloo Public Schools Junior Achievement Counselor, Sacred Heart Lector, Usher and Sacred Heart Golf Outing Co-Chair. Scott was an avid golfer, Iowa State Cyclone and New York Yankees fan.

Scott is survived by his wife, Anne, children Brooke (Richard) Prestegard, Jared (Jena) Sergeant and Byron Sergeant, his grand-children Hayden, Hudson & Hunter Prestegard, Jessa Grimm, Jocelyn and June Sergeant, sisters Debbie (Brian) Miller and Becky (Jeff) Ette n and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; Doug and Lois Sergeant, Rosemary and Dick Greiger and in-laws; Franklin and Shirley Schaefer as well as his grandparents Charles and Wilma (Weigle) Sergeant and Dean and Ruth (Kern) Nellis.

Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway in Waterloo is caring for Scott and his family. Public visitation will be held from 4:00—8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6th, as well as, one hour prior to the service on Friday. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Scott’s name to the family who are establishing a memorial fund.

