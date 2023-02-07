March 17, 1959-February 3, 2023

Sherman “Scott” DeWolf was born on March 17, 1959, in Waterloo, Iowa, to his parents William & Carol (Palmer) DeWolf. He grew up in Waterloo, where he attended school, graduating from Waterloo West High School in 1977. After high school, Scott honorably served his country with the United States Marines from 1977 to 1980. When he returned home from the military, Scott was united in marriage to the love of his life, Angela Smith on November 24, 1981, at the First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. The couple were overjoyed to welcome three children into their family.

Scott worked his entire life as a computer programmer, starting his career at National Bank Computer Center, where he worked for three years and then moving onto GMAC Mortgage Company, where he remained until his retirement in 2014.

Scott is survived by his wife Angie of Waterloo; children Jennifer DeWolf, Luke DeWolf of Cedar Falls, Allison (Justin Finn) DeWolf of Waterloo and Bryce DeWolf of Cedar Falls; grandchildren Ryan Wikle, Jasper DeWolf, Reilly Lang, and Ethan Bruning; brother Rus DeWolf of Scottsdale, AZ and sister Diana DeWolf of Reinbeck, IA; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Scott passed away on Friday, February 3rd at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, following a brief illness.

Visitation for Scott will be held on Friday, February 10th from 9:30 until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Bethany Bible Church, 4507 Rownd St., Cedar Falls. Burial will follow services at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence or memory of Scott, please visit our website at www.lockefuneralservices.com.