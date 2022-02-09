April 14, 1949-February 6, 2022

MUSCATINE – Scott Davis Natvig, of Muscatine, died peacefully on February 6, 2022 after an extended illness. Scott was born on April 14, 1949 to Davis Willis and Margaret (Vikdal) Natvig in Waterloo, Iowa. He married Nancy Lee Giertz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo on May 17, 1975.

Scott was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Scott graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1967. While at East High, Scott wrestled for his father, a Hall of Fame coach. He earned an Engineering degree from Iowa State University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Iowa.

Scott worked 42 years in production management, five years with Cargill, Inc. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dayton, Ohio, and Memphis, Tennessee and 37 years with Grain Processing Corporation in Muscatine.

His service to the community included the Muscatine City Council, Leadership Muscatine, Relay for Life, Unity Point Hospital Board and Muscatine Chamber of Commerce. While a Rotarian, he was named a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member and elder of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Muscatine.

Scott was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to many. Faith, family, and friends were his life guideposts.

Scott is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Erin (Matt) Weyenberg of Yarmouth, Maine, Ashley Natvig, Del Mar, California and Kristen (Dave) Brunelle, Ankeny, Iowa, grandchildren Eleanor and Caroline Weyenberg and Jack and Thomas Brunelle, brothers Steve Natvig of Spirit Lake and Stuart Natvig of Waterloo, sisters-in-law Deborah Staack of Waterloo, Julie Elias (Mark) of Cedar Rapids, brothers-in-law Norman (Debra) Giertz of Sheboygan Falls, WI , James (Tamarra) Giertz of Kiawah, SC and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Robert Giertz, mother-in-law Vera Giertz, and brother-in-law Thomas Staack

Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, February 10th at Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home in Muscatine. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:30 am at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Marlin Rempfer and Pastor Jeffrey Pautz officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials in Scott’s honor can be directed to the family for the Mayo Clinic Foundation for Dr. Aaron Mansfield’s lung cancer research. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.