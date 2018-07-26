JESUP — Scott D. Lucier, 53, of Jesup, died Tuesday, July 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born May 23, 1965, in Bettendorf, son of James and Tonie Keller Lucier. He married Sue Stumma on April 1, 1999, in Waterloo.
Scott graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1983. Following high school he joined the U. S. Air Force and was a highly decorated veteran, serving in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He has been employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works since 1997.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Johnathan Missel and Cristian Scott Lucier; a daughter, Jamie Aschenbrenner; two grandchildren, Kenzie “squirrel bait” Hughes and Layton “fatboy” Hughes; his mother of Winthrop; a sister, Donita Hilfinger of Lone Tree, Colo.; his mother-in-law, Mollie Stumma of Waterloo; and two brothers-in-law, David (Elisa) Stumma Jr. of Tripoli and Dean Stumma of Waterloo; and his harem of girls, Lucie, Samie and Mattie.
Preceded in death by: his father; his father-in-law, David Stumma Sr.; and his brother, Keith Lucier.
Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 31 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be for an hour prior to the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
