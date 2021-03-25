July 30, 1959-March 22, 2021
WATERLOO—Scott Brent Penne died at home. He was 61. Scott loved nature and expressed his love for it in his artwork.
Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Marjorie (Immel) Penne, and by brothers Harry and Steve Penne.
Survived by his domestic partner, Linda Ireland; three daughters, Courtney, Amanda, and Belinda Penne; and three grandchildren, Jayce, Logan, and Bailee, all of Waterloo; and by a sister, Kathy Costello, and a nephew, Ryan Costello, and their families, of Oklahoma.
Memorials can be directed to the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.