 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott Brent Penne
0 entries

Scott Brent Penne

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Brent Penne

July 30, 1959-March 22, 2021

WATERLOO—Scott Brent Penne died at home. He was 61. Scott loved nature and expressed his love for it in his artwork.

Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Marjorie (Immel) Penne, and by brothers Harry and Steve Penne.

Survived by his domestic partner, Linda Ireland; three daughters, Courtney, Amanda, and Belinda Penne; and three grandchildren, Jayce, Logan, and Bailee, all of Waterloo; and by a sister, Kathy Costello, and a nephew, Ryan Costello, and their families, of Oklahoma.

Memorials can be directed to the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp Find Shrimp Tails in Their Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News