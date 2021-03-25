July 30, 1959-March 22, 2021

WATERLOO—Scott Brent Penne died at home. He was 61. Scott loved nature and expressed his love for it in his artwork.

Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Marjorie (Immel) Penne, and by brothers Harry and Steve Penne.

Survived by his domestic partner, Linda Ireland; three daughters, Courtney, Amanda, and Belinda Penne; and three grandchildren, Jayce, Logan, and Bailee, all of Waterloo; and by a sister, Kathy Costello, and a nephew, Ryan Costello, and their families, of Oklahoma.

Memorials can be directed to the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.