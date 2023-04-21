July 9, 1940-April 19, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Scott Blackburn, 82, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, 4/19/23. He was born 7/9/1940, in Cedar Falls to Ross and Beatrice (Thompson) Blackburn. Scott owned and operated Blackburn Carpeting. He is survived by children: Vicki Bandfield of Dinsdale, Kolene Acheson of Cedar Rapids, Andrea Hansen of Cedar Falls, Lori Cain of New Hartford, Wendy Richardson of Evansdale, Brenda Johnston of Hudson and Bryant Wetzel and Timothy Blackburn both of Cedar Falls; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and brother, John Blackburn. Funeral 10:30 am Monday, 4/24/23, with Visitation from 3-5:00 pm on Sunday both at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Full Obit/Information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
