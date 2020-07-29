Scott Azbill

He was born January 5th, 1964 in Waterloo son of Linn and Donna Azbill. Graduated from West H.S and joined the Army. Scott worked as a welder for Unverferth Manufacturing for over 10 years. In his free time, Scott enjoyed fishing, playing golf, cheering on his beloved New Orleans Saints, jamming out to old rock music on his guitar, and riding his Harley around town.