(1964-2020)
Scott Azbill, 56, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Friday, July 24th.
He was born January 5th, 1964 in Waterloo son of Linn and Donna Azbill. Graduated from West H.S and joined the Army. Scott worked as a welder for Unverferth Manufacturing for over 10 years. In his free time, Scott enjoyed fishing, playing golf, cheering on his beloved New Orleans Saints, jamming out to old rock music on his guitar, and riding his Harley around town.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Alli (fiancé Jered) Azbill of Ames; sister, Toni (Scott) Hoeppner, Evansdale; brothers, Greg (Debbie) Azbill, Waterloo, Lowell (Melody) Azbill, Cedar Rapids; sil; Penny Azbill, Waterloo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Linn and Donna Azbill; his brothers Linn E. Azbill and Billy Azbill. Sister Tammy Azbill.
Memorial Services: 10:30AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls with military honors by the Cedar Falls AmVets. Inurnment will follow in the Spencer Grove Cemetery, Walker, Iowa.
Memorials are directed to the family.
Arrangements are by Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. www.lockefuneralhome.com
