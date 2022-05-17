Scott Allen Zimple

August 21, 1960-May 12, 2022

DIKE-Scott Allen Zimple of Dike, passed away May 12, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Scott was born on August 21, 1960 in Waterloo, Iowa to Wayne and Donna Zimple. He met the love of his life a few years later in 1978. He knew on their first date that he would spend the rest of his life with her. He married Jody Mehmen on January 27th of 1979, and did spend the rest of his life adoring her.

Scott spent his time enjoying fishing trips and camping, especially with his son and grandsons. He loved football, and his Green Bay Packers. He loved taking his granddaughter to look for loons at the nearest lake. Together they named their favorite “Henrietta Coffee”. Scott loved a good Nascar race, and he may have enjoyed the fact that it put his daughters to sleep even more. One of Scott’s favorite things was to watch corn being harvested.

Scott worked as an Operations Manager for over 30 years, leaving the profession in 2015. Scott served on the Dike Fire Department for over 10 years, some of that time he was the Assistant Chief. After his long career, he decided to join his son at his lawn care and landscaping company. Scott always enjoyed mowing his lawn, he was meticulous about it and never had the same mow pattern as his neighbors! He retired in August of 2021 after receiving a devastating diagnosis of small cell lung cancer.

Scott fought his cancer for months in the hopes of making it to his oldest granddaughters’ high school graduation. Unfortunately, the cancer had other plans and took him three days prior to the graduation ceremony.

Scott Zimple was loved by everyone he met. He was a truly good man, with a heart of pure gold. He was deeply involved in his children and grandchildren’s lives until the very end.

Scott is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jody Zimple of Dike; Daughter, Heather Staton of Stout; Son and Daughter in law Casey and Hannah Zimple of Cedar Falls; Bonus Daughter Ashley Henry of Waterloo; Bonus Son Ty Vandehaar of Independence; Sister, Colleen (Joe) Kelly of St. Paul; brother Dave (Brenda) Zimple of North Liberty; and most importantly six grandchildren; Leila, Gracelynn, Memphis, Spencer, Lydia, and Jordy.

Scott will be met by his mother Donna, father Wayne, and his grand-doggie Duke.

Visitation will be held at Abels Funeral Home at 680 Main Street in Dike, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm and Wednesday May 18 at 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will be held following the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike, Iowa. All are welcome to join.