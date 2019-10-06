{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Allen Yearling, 59, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 23. He was born December 3, 1959 in Waterloo to Jimmy and Laurene Yearling.

He is survived by a daughter, Hannah (Justin) Green; a son, Cole Yearling; and a sister, Cindy (Bob) Stevenson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Stacey Yearling.

