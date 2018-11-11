CEDAR FALLS -- Scott Allen Sterrett, 49, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Jan. 30, 1969, in Cedar Falls, son of Steve and Teresa Hanneman Sterrett.
Scott graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1987 and attended Scott Community College. He sold cars briefly for Witham Auto, and then worked for his parents at Hudson TrueValue Hardware and then TrueValue Hardware in West Des Moines. In 2003 he went to work at Kent Feeds and was a supervisor there. Scott was also a reserve police officer with the city of Cedar Falls since May 2005.
Scott was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Survived by: his parents of Cedar Falls; a brother, Todd (Heather) Sterrett of Hudson; niece and nephew, Morgan and Drew Sterrett; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Clayton and Georgia Hanneman; and paternal grandparents, Warren and Barb Sterrett.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Falls Police Protective Association or the Cedar River Runners Club.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Scott was an avid runner participating in 23 marathons total, the Boston Marathon twice, and the Chicago and Dallas Marathons multiple times.
