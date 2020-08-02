(1960-2020)
Scott A. Bessman, 59, of Waterloo, died July, 23, 2020, at Ravenwood Care Initiatives. He was born September 10, 1960 in Grundy Center, son of Donald E. and Bonnie L. (Parsons) Bessman. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1979 and later received a Bachelor of Education from the University of Northern Iowa. He was a teacher for several years in Nebraska. In his free time, he enjoyed reading Western Novels, watching Old Westerns and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a member of the First Congregational United Church, Waterloo. Scott is survived by his mom, Bonnie Bessman of Cedar Falls; one sister, Teri (Kevin) O’Brien of Williamsburg, VA; and brother, Gary Bessman of Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his father; and a sister Cindy Bessman.
Graveside services have been held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery and Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are directed to the First Congregational Church of Christ, Waterloo. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home. Visit www.lockefuneralhome.com for more.
