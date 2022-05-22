Savannah Carolyn-Rayne Holmes

April 4, 2018-May 16, 2022

ANKENY-Savannah Carolyn-Rayne Holmes, 4, of Ankeny, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines as the result of an accident.

She was born on April 4, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Akeem Holmes and Leah Clark.

Savannah was a bright and shining light. Her personality was big and bold, ranging from silly and sassy to fierce protector of her family. She was a girly-girl who loved to dress up, get her hair done, and looked forward to regular mani/pedi appointments with her mom.

She was inquisitive and extremely smart and was known to make a statement. The beach was her favorite place, and on a whim, she would decide it's time for a beach day.

Savannah, even at such a young age, knew the meaning of love and how to show it through her actions, giving the best hugs and kisses.

Those left to cherish fond memories are her parents, Leah Clark and Akeem Holmes of Ankeny; sister, Treionna Clark; two brothers, Jayden Williams and Asir Holmes; maternal grandparents, Glenn (Gayle) Clark and Rae Bruns all of Waterloo; paternal grandparents, Cornell Owens and Teresa Holmes of Charleston, South Carolina; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by her maternal and paternal great-grandparents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Celebration of Life Services: 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo.

