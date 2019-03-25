Try 3 months for $3
Saranne "Sally" Achey (1941-2019)

Sally Achey

(1941-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Saranne “Sally” Achey, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 23, at the Cedar Falls Healthcare Center.

She was born July 18, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Virginia Innes Kloster. She married James Achey April 2, 1960, in Waterloo. He died June 2, 2018.

Sally graduated from Waterloo West High School 1959 and was a homemaker her adult life.

Survived by: a son, Bob (Shelly) Achey of Grimes; daughter, Sue (Rusty) Zey of Cedar Falls; and four grandchildren, Ali and Emily Achey of Grimes and Cody and Conner Zey of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: A sister, Susan Trost.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

