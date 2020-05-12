× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1924-2020)

WATERLOO — Sarah R. Sutton, 95, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 11, at home.

She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Lisbon, N.D., daughter of Jacob and Barbara Rotenberger. She married Thomas Sutton on Sept. 25, 1950, in Waterloo. He died Oct. 26, 1991.

Sarah was a homemaker.

Survivors: two sons, Daryl (Maria) Sutton of Petaluma, Calif., and Craig Sutton of Waterloo; four daughters, Cheryl Shepherd of Rio Rancho, N.M., Patricia Dawson of Elk Run Heights, Joyce Sutton of Waterloo, and Rita (Mark) McChane of Elk Run Heights; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ted (Lois) Rotenberger of Minnesota; and a sister, Freida Hanson of Texas.

Preceded in death by: several brothers and sisters.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery, both in Raymond. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

She was a wonderful wife and mother.

