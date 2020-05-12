(1924-2020)
WATERLOO — Sarah R. Sutton, 95, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 11, at home.
She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Lisbon, N.D., daughter of Jacob and Barbara Rotenberger. She married Thomas Sutton on Sept. 25, 1950, in Waterloo. He died Oct. 26, 1991.
Sarah was a homemaker.
Survivors: two sons, Daryl (Maria) Sutton of Petaluma, Calif., and Craig Sutton of Waterloo; four daughters, Cheryl Shepherd of Rio Rancho, N.M., Patricia Dawson of Elk Run Heights, Joyce Sutton of Waterloo, and Rita (Mark) McChane of Elk Run Heights; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ted (Lois) Rotenberger of Minnesota; and a sister, Freida Hanson of Texas.
Preceded in death by: several brothers and sisters.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery, both in Raymond. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
She was a wonderful wife and mother.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.