May 30, 1942-September 23, 2022

Sarah Marie Barth was born May 30, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth (McDermitt) Loegel. She graduated from Mt. Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, and then served in the U.S. Army. After an Honorable Discharge, Sarah married Charles Michael Barth on June 30, 1962, in Fort Riley, Kansas and settled in Waterloo. Following Charles’ death, in 1985, Sarah went to college and earned her Associates Degree from AIC/Kaplan in addition to working and single-parenting their six children. She was Sales Manager at the Holiday Inn Convention Center and retired in 2004.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sons, Troy Martin and Ronald Michael Barth; brother Fred Loegel; and sister, Elizabeth Fitzgerald. She is survived by her sons: Robert Barth of Minneapolis and Randall and Raymond Barth both of Cedar Falls; daughters: Ronda (Bret) Eick of Waterloo, Regina (Scott) Wroten and Rolanda Barth all of Cedar Falls; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren (and counting); brothers, Ray of Nebraska and Gerald of Ohio; and a sister, Marcella of Pennsylvania.

Sarah’s Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Private Family Burial will follow at a later date at Waterloo Memorial Park with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the Sarah Barth Memorial Fund (at Veridian) and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.