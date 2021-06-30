Sarah Jo (Stonequist) Thomas

March 11, 1948-June 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Sarah Thomas, age 73, passed peacefully on June 25, 2021 at North Crest Specialty Care under the care of UnityPoint Hospice-Waterloo. She was born March 11, 1948, in Kansas, to Jack Stonequist and Ema Lou (Rumsey) Haller.

Sarah married the love of her life, James D. Thomas on September 18, 1967 in Waterloo, Iowa. They shared 48 years together until Jim lost his life in a tragic car accident in 2015 while taking Sarah for cancer treatment at the University of Iowa.

Sarah graduated in 1966 in Harveyville, Kansas. She was a proud Navy veteran and worked various jobs until retiring due to rheumatoid arthritis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim, her brother, Randy Stonequist, her granddaughter, Brandy Rice and her dear friends, Don and Grace Hirth.