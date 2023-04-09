November 30, 1928-April 4, 2023

WATERLOO-Sarah Denny Fister, 94, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on April 4, 2023. Sarah was born on November 30, 1928, in Iowa City, the daughter of Edwin and Kathryn Records. She graduated from Iowa City High School and attended the University of Iowa, where she met and, in 1948, married Jack Fox. After raising three children together, their marriage ended in 1977 and she married Jon Fister on July 3, 1983.

After family and her many friends, Sarah loved her home with its green house and flower beds and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She enjoyed her bridge and gin games and her crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Books and music filled her down time. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was invariably good natured. Like a sundial, she only counted the sunny hours.

In addition to her husband, Sarah is survived by her three children, Rebecca Fox (Dave) Frerichs, Mark (Carla) Fox, and Terry Fox, all of Des Moines; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Joan Bontrager and Judy Rarick; and her brothers, Jim, Ed, and David Records.

Cremation will occur but it was Sarah’s wish that there be no visitation or funeral and memorials are not requested.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th, (319) 233-6138. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.