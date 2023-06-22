August 26, 1981-June 18, 2023

Sarah Ann Armstrong, age 41, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary—Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, Kansas 66053. Memorial Service will take place immediately following visitation at the funeral

home.

Services in Waterloo, Iowa, will take place at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, 900 Burton Ave., Waterloo, Iowa 50703. Burial will be held after the memorial service at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3669 Logan Ave., Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

Sarah was born on Wednesday, August 26, 1981, in Independence, Iowa. She was the daughter of Levi and Myrna

(Engelhardt) Mast.

Sarah was married to Patrick Armstrong on August 20, 2005 in Des Moines, Iowa. Together they had two sons, Dylan and Jesse. Sarah was very committed to her family and friends. She loved being a wife and mother, and became a mother to many nieces, nephews, and neighborhood kids. Her boys were the pride of her life and she attended nearly every track meet, football and soccer game, as well as many other of her boys’ activities.

Shortly after Sarah married Patrick, they moved to Blair, Nebraska where she and Patrick shared their love for the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, ducks, turkeys, and peacocks on their small acreage. Sarah’s passion for working with and caring for children continued in Blair where she worked as a preschool teacher. After moving with her family to Louisburg, she enjoyed working at Panera Bread and with her typical care and charm made many new friends. She became active in her church and enjoyed spending time with the “church ladies.” Sarah enjoyed interior and outdoor decorating and had an addiction to buying new couch pillows. For holidays and special occasions, Sarah loved making custom shirts and decorative cups for family and friends. She will be greatly missed by many!

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Levi Mast and Myrna Wagner.

Survivors include her husband Patrick Armstrong, two sons, Dylan and Jesse Armstrong, two sisters, Lisa (Gerry) Loney, and Niki Wagner, five brothers, David (Gina) Hayungs, Edward (Tammy) Mast, Stacy (Heather) Mast, Adam (Courtney)

Mast, and David (Mysti) Wagner as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made payable to The Porch Community Church, Louisburg, KS or The Louisburg High School Wildcat Soccer Team, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, Kansas 66053.

To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com

Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053

913-837-4310