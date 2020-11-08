 Skip to main content
Sarah A. Walker
Sarah A. Walker

  Updated
Sarah A. Walker

October 6, 2001-October 26, 2020

Sarah Ann Walker, 19, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 26. Sarah was born October 6, 2001 in Waterloo, daughter of Dan and Barb Walker. She graduated from Valley Lutheran High School in 2020.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Dan and Barb Walker of Waterloo; her paternal grandfather, Robert D. Walker of Palm Bay, FL; paternal grandmother, Sandy A. Walker of Pinch, WV; an aunt, Elisabeth (Werner) Oelschlaeger and cousins, Corinna and Anne, all of Germany; and an uncle, David Walker of Monaca, PA. Sarah is preceded by her sister, Lena and her maternal grandparents.

No services are planned at this time. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more. Cards sent to Locke Funeral Home will be forwarded to the family. Memorials to Emotions Matter, Inc, PO Box 7642, Garden City, NY 11530, www.emotionsmatterbpd.org

