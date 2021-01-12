July 14, 1927-January 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Sara M. Reddick-Redman, 93, of Waterloo, Iowa died Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Pinnacle Specialty Care Center in Cedar Falls, IA.

Sara was born on July 14, 1927 in Oskaloosa, Kansas the daughter of Ray and Ruth (Pottorf) Reddick. The family moved to Martinsburg, Iowa where Sara attended the Martinsburg Schools. On July 21, 1950 she was united into marriage to Alvin Redman in Angola, Indiana. To this union two children were born David and Sheila. The family lived in Ottumwa, IA until moving to Cedar Falls, IA in 1970 and later to Waterloo, IA in 1971. The couple later divorced.

Sara piloted planes with the Civil Air Patrol during World War II. She was an avid reader who had an extensive book collection, exercised and cared for horses, enjoyed cooking and canning, bird watching, the arts, visiting museums, a long-time season ticket holder to the Old Creamery Theater, was passionate about animals and was a member of the ASPCA. Sara worked for Northwestern Bell telephone company, later AT&T, from 1944 -1988 when she retired. She was also a proud member of Northwestern Bell Telephone Pioneers.

She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and was thrilled at every opportunity to spend time with them.