Sara L. Gaston
0 entries

Sara L. Gaston

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sara L. Gaston

Sara L. Gaston

(1981-2020)

Sara L. Gaston, 38, of Beaman, IA, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Harmony House in Waterloo, IA. Private family services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Conrad Chapel of Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Sara L. Gaston was born May 1, 1981, to Lyle and Mary (Murra) Gaston at the Marshalltown Hospital in Marshalltown, IA. She attended Pleasant Hill School and graduated from the Johnston High School. Sara participated in the Special Olympics and attended Child Serve.

Sara is survived by her father, Lyle Gaston of Beaman; her mother, Mary Gaston of Beaman; and her brother, Matt Gaston of North Liberty, IA. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.

To plant a tree in memory of Sara Gaston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News