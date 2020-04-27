× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sara L. Gaston, 38, of Beaman, IA, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Harmony House in Waterloo, IA. Private family services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Conrad Chapel of Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Sara L. Gaston was born May 1, 1981, to Lyle and Mary (Murra) Gaston at the Marshalltown Hospital in Marshalltown, IA. She attended Pleasant Hill School and graduated from the Johnston High School. Sara participated in the Special Olympics and attended Child Serve.

Sara is survived by her father, Lyle Gaston of Beaman; her mother, Mary Gaston of Beaman; and her brother, Matt Gaston of North Liberty, IA. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.

