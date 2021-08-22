 Skip to main content
Sara Anne Kersenbrock
Sara Anne Kersenbrock

December 11, 1950-August 19, 2021

WATERLOO-Sara Anne Kersenbrock, 70 of Waterloo, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Unity Point—Allen Hospital. She was born December 11, 1950, in Omaha, Neb., daughter of Edgar W. and Mary C. (Cahill) Kersenbrock. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. She continued her education, receiving her bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and achieved Juris Doctorate Degree in 1978 from Creighton University. Sara owned and operated Kersenbrock Law Office for 39 years, retiring in 2017. She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church. She was involved in the Black Hawk County and Iowa State Bar Association. Sara always enjoyed volunteering with My Waterloo Days for 25 years. She was a fan of Waterloo Softball and was Team Sponsor for over 20 years. She is survived by her sister Sue Schuman of Waterloo. Sara is preceded in death by her parents, brother Stephen and her sister, Sharon Kersenbrock.

Memorial Services: 10:30AM Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Burial will be in the Waterloo Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation: Family will greet friends following the service

Memorials are directed to the Prevention of Child Abuse

Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralhome.com

