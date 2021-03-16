October 7, 1981—March 12, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS—Sara Andrea Nelson, 39, born in Grinnell on October 7, 1981 died Friday March 12, 2021 at her home.
Sara graduated from Kennedy Senior High School and earned a double bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She worked several years as a pharmacy technician at area pharmacies.
Sara had a special place in her heart for 4 legged friends, volunteering for years with animal adoption agencies.
She loved watching UFC fights, hockey games, reading, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her parents Joel and Lisa Nelson, sister Amanda (Jake) Thompson, grandparents Jayne Woodson, Ellen Stevens, Peggy Nelson, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Please leave a message or tribute to Sara’s family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
