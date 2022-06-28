November 29, 1941-June 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Sandy Andersen, 80, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born November 29, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Marjorie Brustkern Keckler. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1959 and attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology for two years.

Sandy married Roger Hemmingsen in 1961, and they later divorced. She then married Allen E. Andersen November 11, 1972, in Las Vegas; he preceded her in death November 28, 2001. She was a homemaker.

She was a former member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Sandy and Allen organized the “New Beginnings” group to help divorced Catholics while at St. Edward’s. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at Covenant Medical Center in the Lifeline office for 13 and 1/2 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Cecil) Brown of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren, Tyler Brown and Ashley Brown, both of Wichita, and Brittney (Erech) Wiens of Kansas; four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Nathan, Charlotte, and Cooper; a brother, Robert (Vivian) Keckler of Omaha, NE; and a sister, Lynn (Michael) Cutsforth of Waterloo.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Richard Keckler.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to West Side Church of the Nazarene, Wichita. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.