Sandra Y. Stovall

Beloved educator, mother, sister and friend, Sandra Yvette "Sandy" Stovall, 71, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home in Omaha. Her mother, Deneice Stovall, father, Joseph Stovall and brother, Craig Anthony "Tony" Stovall preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters and a son, two brothers, Dennis Stovall and Joseph Stovall, Jr., four sisters, Thaidaannette Stovall, Sheree Stovall-Alexander, Dawn Stovall, JoAnne Stovall, three grandchildren and other family. Sandra was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa and graduated from Columbus High in 1966. She joined a religious order but left the order and later relocated to Omaha, where she earned a degree in education. Sandy dedicated 30 years teaching at risk youth at BoysTown.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.