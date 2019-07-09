Sandra Y. Stovall

{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Stovall

Beloved educator, mother, sister and friend, Sandra Yvette “Sandy” Stovall, 71, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home in Omaha. Her mother, Deneice Stovall, father, Joseph Stovall and brother, Craig Anthony “Tony” Stovall preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters and a son, two brothers, Dennis Stovall and Joseph Stovall Jr., four sisters, Thaidaannette Stovall, Sheree Stovall-Alexander, Dawn Stovall, JoAnne Stovall, three grandchildren and other family. Sandra was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa and graduated from Columbus High in 1966. She joined a religious order but left the order and later relocated to Omaha, where she earned a degree in education. Sandy dedicated 30 years teaching at risk youth at BoysTown.

