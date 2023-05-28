Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

December 12, 1947-May 21, 2023

CEDAR FALLS–Sandra Turner, 75, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born on December 12, 1947, in Cresco, IA, the daughter of Theodore and Eunella (Herold) Dempewolf. She was a class of 1965 graduate of Waterloo Columbus high school and worked as an operating room technician at Covenant Medical Center before retirement.

Sandra was a loving mother, woman of deep faith, had an off-beat sense of humor, and enjoyed being outdoors in the parks and walking the trails.

Sandra is survived by her son, Thomas Turner of Cedar Falls, and a sister, Cindy (Norm) Verbeck of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Arden Dempewolf; and three sisters, Joanne Sutton, Patricia Miller, and Karen Scully.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls with visitation one our prior. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice as a donation in Sandra’s name.

