CEDAR FALLS — Sandra Kay Tanner, 55, of Dubuque, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born May 11, 1963, in Waterloo, the daughter of Virgil and Shirley (See) Lewis. She married Steven Slick, and they were later divorced. She married Michael Tanner, and he preceded her in death April 9, 1993. She married Ronnie Marsh, and they were later divorced.
Survived by: three daughters, Kayla Tanner of Cedar Falls, Christina Pankow of Waterloo and Candice Slick of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; a special friend, Matt Stuart of Dubuque; her stepfather, Gary Meyerann of Grundy Center; two brothers, Duane (Darcy) Lewis of Waterloo and John (Melissa) Lewis of Delhi; and three sisters, Teri (Dave) Gerken of Cedar Falls, Angie (Tom) Smith of Waterloo and Brenda (Tom) Polson of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband, Michael Tanner.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, Nov. 16, and for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
