May 2, 1951-January 14, 2023
WATERLOO-Sandra Sue “Sandi” Ocampo, 71, of Waterloo, passed away January 14, 2023, at home after a long battle with cancer. She was born on May 2, 1951, in Cedar Falls to Edwin and Lois (Van Natta) Heth.
She married Gonzalo Ocampo and they later divorced. Sandi worked at Home Shopping Network from when they opened until they closed. She later was a caretaker for her mother. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She loved the Cubs, cards, scratch-offs, family and friends.
Sandi is survived by two sisters, Bev Hill of Pahrump, NV, and Debbie Glenn of Cedar Falls; brother, Elwin (Kay) of Cedar Falls; five nephews, one niece, two great-nieces and two great-nephews, and a special friend, Mike O’Connor of Jesup.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.
Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (9th & Bluff Streets, Cedar Falls), with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
