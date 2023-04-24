June 27, 1944-December 19, 2022

Sandra Sue (Baldwin) Oaks, 78 of Stratford, formerly of Waterloo, died on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Stratford Specialty Care. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM, on Friday April 28th, 2023, at the Webster City Church of Christ. the family has chosen Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) to care for their needs.

Sue was born on June 27, 1944, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne and Ruth (Moreland) Baldwin. She graduated from Bondurant High School and one month later, on June 24, 1962, she was united in marriage to Gerald Oaks at Farrar Methodist Church. They made their home in Wichita, Kansas and Dallas, Texas, prior to moving to Waterloo in 1964. There they had three children, Andrea, Donna, and Steven.

Sue loved kids. She could recite all her kids’ favorite Dr. Suess stories by heart. She taught Sunday School and did in-home daycare for 15 years, plus another five years at KinderCare. Sue and Jerry moved to Webster City in 1994 and she retired shortly after.

She enjoyed softball, Crocheting and playing cards. Sue was a great bridge player and loved to cheat at cribbage. She was a doting grandmother. Her kids will remember her midnight ice cream runs, her love for Pepsi, pizza and candy, her hatred for the cat, and her great cooking that never turned out the same way twice. Sue was a member of the Webster City Church of Christ, and previously of Sunnyside Temple and First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo.

Sue’s family includes her loving husband, Jerry of 60 years; three children: Andrea Lowe of Brooklyn Park, MN, Donna (Martin) McCormick of Brooklyn Park, MN, and Steven (Joyce) Oaks of Waterloo; eight grandchildren: Whitney (Josiah) Nagel, Andy Lowe, Jacob and Abby McCormick, Zach (Macie) Harris and Lauren, Emma and Sadie Oaks; two great-grandchildren; her sister Deb (Hap) Palmer; and sister-in-law Sandy Lyons. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Lawrence (“Baldy”). The family would like to thank the staff of Stratford Specialty Care for their diligent and compassionate care for Sue these past years.