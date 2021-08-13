Sandra “Sandy” Sue Young, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Rosewood Estate. She was born on April 9, 1937 in Waterloo, to Harold and Ruth Nichols Hagedorn. She worked at Black’s Department Store as a purchasing agent before becoming a school bus driver for the Waterloo Community School District for several years. She then worked in the cafeteria at Rath Packing Co. and later spent some years as a social worker. Sandy married William A. Young June 8, 1954 in Evansdale; he died July 25, 2001. She was a longtime member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale. Sandy was very artistic and enjoyed painting, particularly on vintage saw blades and old pieces of wood.