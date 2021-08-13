 Skip to main content
April 9, 1937-August 10, 2021

Sandra “Sandy” Sue Young, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Rosewood Estate. She was born on April 9, 1937 in Waterloo, to Harold and Ruth Nichols Hagedorn. She worked at Black’s Department Store as a purchasing agent before becoming a school bus driver for the Waterloo Community School District for several years. She then worked in the cafeteria at Rath Packing Co. and later spent some years as a social worker. Sandy married William A. Young June 8, 1954 in Evansdale; he died July 25, 2001. She was a longtime member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale. Sandy was very artistic and enjoyed painting, particularly on vintage saw blades and old pieces of wood.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Jim) Parizek, Dunkerton, Dianne Moses, Waterloo, Denise Benson, Eldora; a son, Donald (Julie) Young, Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; a brother, David (Ivy) Hagedorn, Waterloo; and a sister, Sharon (Harold) Warm, Evansdale. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Services: 2:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

