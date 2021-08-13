April 9, 1937-August 10, 2021
Sandra “Sandy” Sue Young, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Rosewood Estate. She was born on April 9, 1937 in Waterloo, to Harold and Ruth Nichols Hagedorn. She worked at Black’s Department Store as a purchasing agent before becoming a school bus driver for the Waterloo Community School District for several years. She then worked in the cafeteria at Rath Packing Co. and later spent some years as a social worker. Sandy married William A. Young June 8, 1954 in Evansdale; he died July 25, 2001. She was a longtime member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale. Sandy was very artistic and enjoyed painting, particularly on vintage saw blades and old pieces of wood.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Jim) Parizek, Dunkerton, Dianne Moses, Waterloo, Denise Benson, Eldora; a son, Donald (Julie) Young, Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; a brother, David (Ivy) Hagedorn, Waterloo; and a sister, Sharon (Harold) Warm, Evansdale. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Services: 2:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.