Sandra ‘Sandy' Scott

(1953-2020)

WATERLOO — Sandra K. “Sandy” Scott, 67, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 13, in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 1, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of William Francis and Marilyn (Helmers) Scott. Sandy graduated from West High School in 1971. She worked as a legal secretary for Robert Mason, Robert Rausch as well others for short periods.

Survivors: her mother of Waterloo; a brother, James “Jim” (Carmell) Scott; a brother in law, Jeff Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her father; a sister, Kathy Shirley; and a brother, Randy Scott.

Services: A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Arrangements by Kearns Funeral Service-Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.

Memorials: to the family. Any cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

Sandy loved horses and horse shows.

