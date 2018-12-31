(1940-2018)
TRAER -- Sandra “Sandy” Kay Boomer, 78, of Geneseo Township, died Saturday, Dec. 29, at UPH-Allen Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Geneseo Township, daughter of Carl and Florence (Speer) Stouffer. She married Larry Clyde Boomer in Geneseo on June 24, 1962. They later divorced.
She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1958 and from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) to become a teacher. Sandy taught kindergarten students throughout her career beginning in the New Hampton Community Schools then moving to the Dysart-Geneseo School District (now known as Union Community School District). She was a member of the National Education Association and the Iowa State Education Association.
She was a member of the Geneseo United Methodist Church, serving on different committees and holding various offices in the UMW.
Survived by: nieces and nephews, Brian (Pat) Minkel, John (Barb) Halverson, Dan (Judy) Brady, Carolyn (Bob) Dalton, Linda (Mike) Halverson and Diana (Mark) Volkens; a special friend, Ellsworth Cizek; many great-nieces and -nephews; and a growing number of great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Barry Clyde Boomer; a brother, Dean Stouffer; two sisters, Pauline Halverson and Hazel Minkel; two nephews, Dean Halverson and Joel Minkel; two nieces, Kathie Armijo and Donna Brady; and her former husband, Larry.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at : Geneseo United Methodist Church, 3127 115th St., Buckingham, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for the Geneseo United Methodist Church or to buy books for the Dysart Elementary School.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
She had a quick wit and could “take it” as well as “dish it out.” Sandy enjoyed gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles and re-discovered coloring when adult coloring books became widespread. She enjoyed baking communion bread for her church and sharing memories and meals with other retired teachers in the area.
