Sandra “Sandy” K. Adams

(1955-2020)
WATERLOO -- Sandra “Sandy” Kay Adams, 65, of Waterloo died Wednesday, June 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Feb. 27, 1955, in Waterloo, daughter of C. D. “Mike” and Leona Kriz Adams. Sandy graduated from Columbus High School and was employed at the Western Home and Bickford Cottage, both in Cedar Falls, prior to becoming disabled.
Survivors: five brothers, Dave (Joan) Adams of Marion, John (Jolan) Adams, Tom (Linda) Adams, Bill (Becky) Adams and Chuck (Becky) Adams, all of Waterloo; a sister, Sally Adams of Waterloo; nine nieces and nephews, Dawn (Steve) Fatout, Carrie (Dirk) Buschmann, Kelly (Bob) Springman, Andy (Michelle Passo) Adams, Casey (Jen) Adams, Sarah (Eric) Babler, Megan (Danny) Watters, Tony (Cyndi) Young and Matt Young; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews, McKenzie, Jordan, Hayden, Lilly, Laynie, Libby, Laycie, Addison, Grace, Zachery and Zander.
Preceded in death by: her parents; an infant baby brother; and a great-niece, Zoee Norton.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July1, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and for an hour before services at the church. If attending either the visitation or the mass, masks are mandatory.
Memorials: to the American Heart Association or Diabetes Association.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Sandy loved crocheting and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. She enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews with little trinkets. She loved face timing and spending actual time with her family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.