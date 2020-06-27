Sandra “Sandy” K. Adams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1955-2020)

WATERLOO -- Sandra “Sandy” Kay Adams, 65, of Waterloo died Wednesday, June 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Feb. 27, 1955, in Waterloo, daughter of C. D. “Mike” and Leona Kriz Adams. Sandy graduated from Columbus High School and was employed at the Western Home and Bickford Cottage, both in Cedar Falls, prior to becoming disabled.

Survivors: five brothers, Dave (Joan) Adams of Marion, John (Jolan) Adams, Tom (Linda) Adams, Bill (Becky) Adams and Chuck (Becky) Adams, all of Waterloo; a sister, Sally Adams of Waterloo; nine nieces and nephews, Dawn (Steve) Fatout, Carrie (Dirk) Buschmann, Kelly (Bob) Springman, Andy (Michelle Passo) Adams, Casey (Jen) Adams, Sarah (Eric) Babler, Megan (Danny) Watters, Tony (Cyndi) Young and Matt Young; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews, McKenzie, Jordan, Hayden, Lilly, Laynie, Libby, Laycie, Addison, Grace, Zachery and Zander.

Preceded in death by: her parents; an infant baby brother; and a great-niece, Zoee Norton.