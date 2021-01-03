November 22, 1943—December 31, 2020

Cedar Falls – Sandra “Sandy” J. Remmert, age 77, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

She was born November 22, 1943, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Ralph and Jean (Pendergast) Cawelti. She graduated from NU High in 1961 and received a B.A. in education from the State College of Iowa (UNI). On August 12, 1967, she was united in marriage to Dennis Remmert in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2020. Sandy was an English teacher in the Cedar Falls Schools until her retirement in 2001. She was a devoted member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Survived by two sons, Chad (Kristen) and Brad (Ann), both of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Olivia, Jacob, Sydney, Josie, Calli, Katie, and William all of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Mary Collins of Lamar, MO.

Preceded in death by her husband, and a brother, Gary Cawelti.

Due to Covid19, a private mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family (livestream of the service available).

Memorials may be directed to the Sandra J. Remmert Memorial Scholarship through the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation or St. Patrick’s Church. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.