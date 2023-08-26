Sandra "Sandy" Faye

January 11, 1957 - August 20, 2023

WATERLOO - Sandra "Sandy" Faye, 66, of Waterloo died August 20, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Sandy was a loving daughter, mama, "Nina" (grandma), and friend who always put others first. She enjoyed her career with Daniels Hines Kalkhoff Cook and Swanson where she worked for the last 24 years with some of her dearest friends who she considered family. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, "going on adventures," spending time with friends and family, traveling, and exercising at Mercy One Wellness Center every morning. All that loved her lost her so suddenly and will miss her fiercely but will always carry a piece of her in their hearts.

She is survived by one daughter, Kaitlyn Faye (Travis Been) of Belmond; two grandchildren, Avett and Juniper Been; one sister, Susan (Bobby) Holmes of Cedar Falls; one niece, Jana (Chad) Bitterman of Jesup and their children, Penn and Remy. As a passionate animal lover, Sandy also considered her dogs Luca and Maple to be members of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert "Bob" and Patricia "Pat" Faye and her brother, Robert "Bobby' Faye.

Following cremation, inurnment will be in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to The Cedar Bend Humane Society.