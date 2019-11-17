Sandra ‘Sandi’ Bedard

(1943-2019)
HUDSON – Sandra A. “Sandi” Bedard, 76, of Hudson, died Wednesday, November 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born August 12, 1943 in Waterloo, daughter of Roy and Rachel Sauer. She married Donald Bedard on Nov. 30, 1963, in Waterloo.
Sandi was employed with the Eagle Center Tap, the Thunderbird Lounge and with Peoples Community Health Center. Most recently she was a professional grandma and great grandma.
Sandi led a very full and rewarding life centered around what she cared about the most, her family. Her favorite times were the dinners out, parties, milestone celebrations, school events, all the cookouts, vacations and especially holidays, so we could all be together. Her uniqueness was making us all feel special in our own way, but all equally cared about. Sandi’s spot will be empty as we move on with our lives, but it will always be filled with her love.
Survivors include: her husband; two sons, Toby Bedard of Hudson and Tony (Chris) Bedard of Dunkerton; a daughter, Shelley (Jeff) Peters of Dysart; five grandchildren, Haley (Josh) Spragg, Jason Bedard (Kayla Stafford), Nic Peters (Michelle Kannenberg), Ashley (Syd) McLaury and Lauren Peters (Ryan Connolly); two great grandchildren, Harper Rachel Spragg and Jemma Rose McLaury; a sister-in-law, Janice Sauer of Terrell, Texas; and many nieces and nephews and families.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Araietta Allen and Rachel “Fonda” Beck; and a brother, Ivan Sauer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Troy Mills Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today and for an hour before services on Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
