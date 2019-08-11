(1937-2019)
WAVERLY —- Sandra S. Streich, 81, of Waverly, died Aug. 3, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City.
She was born Nov. 5, 1937, daughter of Craig and Barbara (Nordberg) Mosier at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She graduated in 1956 from Waterloo West High and then continued her education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette for nursing and also at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. On Oct. 2, 1971, she married Elroy O. Streich at First Congregation Church in Waterloo. The couple lived in Waterloo until 1978, when they built the first of six homes.In 2005, the couple moved to Waverly after living in Denver for 27 years.
Sandra was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly and had previously served on the Board at Denver Sunset Home.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Bryan Streich of Waverly; a daughter, Holly (Andrew) Richards of Hiawatha; grandsons, Zachary and Riley; and a brother, Craig (Judy) Mosier of Hilliard, Ohio.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly; burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: to the family for a later designation in Sandra’s name.
Sandra enjoyed decorating her homes, lap time with her cats, volunteering, bus trips with friends, playing cards and her winters spent with Elroy and friends in Mission, Texas.
