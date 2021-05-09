July 31, 1941-May 2, 2021
PARKERSBURG-Sandra S. Stokes, 79, of Parkersburg Iowa, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Sandra was born July 31, 1941 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Richard and Dorothy Ellsworth Carpenter. She married Robert Stokes on August 7, 1970 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.
Sandra graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, receiving her teaching degree. She taught in the Florida school system for 16 years before retiring and moving back to Iowa in 2008.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Mike Clements, Terrie (Charlie) Skeens, Susan (John) Nelson, Penny, (Craig) Thompson, Daniel (Sarah) Stokes,and Darren and (Rebecca) Stokes: along with many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda Crook; and daughter Barbara Lovejoy.
Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls provided cremation care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
