Sandra S. Snodgrass
May 16, 1936-February 28, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Sandra S. Snodgrass, age 84, of Cedar Falls, died February 28, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo.
She was born May 16, 1936 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Robert C. and Dorothy M. (Busick) Sheerer. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1954. On May 4, 1957 Sandra married Dean Snodgrass at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. Sandra worked in clerical positions for John Deere and Iowa Job Service.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; three sons, James (Connie) of Cedar Falls, Jeffrey of Cedar Falls, and Joel of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Erin (Jon) Dabney of Cedar Falls, Elli (Taylor) Godwin of Elkhart IA, Emily (Josh Danker) Snodgrass of Waterloo, Spencer (Hannah Clark) Snodgrass of Cedar Falls; two great-grandchildren, Macy and Owen Dabney; a brother, James (Nancy) Sheerer of Cedar Falls, and four cousins, Terry, Shari, Cindy and Jerry.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online guestbook available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
