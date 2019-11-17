{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra S. Clark

Sandra Clark

(1945-2019)

DUNKERTON -- Sandra S. Clark, 74, of Dunkerton, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at ManorCare Health Services in Waterloo.

She was born March 11, 1945, in Waterloo, daughter of Charles W. and Hazel (Baker) McCall. She married James Clark on Sept. 3, 1966, in Lynxville, Wis.

She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School in 1963 and graduated as a nurse from Allen College in 1966. Sandra worked at Allen Hospital for two years and was a homemaker for 18 years. She later worked at Dr. Bovenmeyer's office and in admissions at Covenant Hospital. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Survivors include: her husband; a son, Stephen (Melissa) Clark of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Mia and Gideon; a sister, Mary McCall of Waterloo; and three nieces, Jamie, Jolie and Kristen.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Nancy McCall.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Grace Baptist Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, and for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials: to Grace Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Sandra loved quilting, gardening, cooking and fishing. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

